Dropt N Destroyed 2016 is held at a very well known location, The Ohio State Reformatory. The Ohio State Reformatory is famous for a rumor that the reformatory is haunted by prisoners that had died in the inhumane conditions of the prison from 1867 to 1990. Another reason that it is so famous; is the filming place of the movie, Shawshank Redemption, The prison was used for a large panning scene and the warden’s office; an officers’ quarters were used to shoot a sequence set in a civilian apartment.

Dropt N Destroyed 2016 was held on May 28th- May 29th, and seeing how Northern Ohio doesn’t have a lot of mini truckin car shows, this is one that you don’t want to miss!

If you are feeling extra brave the weekend of the show you can sign up for the night tours at the Ohio Reformatory and get discount tickets for the Ghost Walk and Ghost Hunt. The Ghost Walk is a tour through the reformatory that starts at 8 PM and lasts for two hours. They also offer a Ghost Hunt Tour for the extra brave! This Ghost Hunt allows you to go into parts of the reformatory that the Ghost Walk does not. It starts a 9 PM and lasts until 5 AM, for $60 you get dinner and basically get to roam the prison until 5am. We have yet to hear of anyone that has made the entire Ghost Walk till morning..

Dropt N Destroyed 2016 is one of those shows that just continues to go and go. At the end of the day when most participants are leaving the entire show normally ends up back at the host hotel for a full night of craziness and just showing off in the parking lot with a few brews and friends. It is a really cool after hour experience! The hotel is cool with everyone and the local police let the party go to the late, late night hours!

While Dropt N Destroyed 2016 has done and passed, Dropt Out makes sure that they constantly have information ready for the next upcoming show. Also, they have coverage from their previous shows and shows that they have attended. Make sure to check them out and Get your ride registered for 2017! You will see us there for sure.

Photos by: Des Gower