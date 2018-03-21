Edelbrock Appoints Don Barry As New President & CEO

Edelbrock is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Barry to the position of President and CEO of Edelbrock, LLC.

Don has built a distinguished career leading some of the foremost brands in the consumer products and automotive aftermarket industries. He is joining Edelbrock after most recently serving as the Chief Commercial Officer of ISN, the world’s largest distributor of automotive tools. Prior to ISN, Don was the President and CEO of The ACCEL Performance Group, which included the ACCEL, Mr. Gasket, and Mallory brands. In this position, he successfully drove revenue and profit growth through the introduction of new product lines, brand re-positioning, and new customer acquisition. Don entered the automotive aftermarket industry under Dorman Products, Inc. as its Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and International.

Don also spent 16 years at 3M in positions of increasing responsibility and culminating as the President of the European Consumer and Office business unit. He began his career with S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., where he gained key insight into consumer products and purchase behavior.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Edelbrock team. Edelbrock is an iconic brand in the aftermarket industry and I look forward to leading Edelbrock’s growth into the future and being part of this historic company’s next phase”, states Don Barry.

About Edelbrock

Founded in 1938, Torrance-based Edelbrock, LLC is recognized as one of the nation’s premier designers, manufacturers and distributor of performance replacement parts for the automotive aftermarket. Edelbrock produces their core products in the United States of America using state-of-the-art equipment in their world class manufacturing facilities. Edelbrock, LLC encompasses five locations in Southern California and one location in North Carolina totaling more than 500,000 square feet. For more information, visit Edelbrock web site.