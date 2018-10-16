E-Bikes for Everyone!

Most of us have owned a bicycle at one time or another during our lives. However from the nostalgia of our first childhood bike has evolved a new mode of transport. Using energy efficient and green technology the electric bike, otherwise known as an e-bike, allows users of all ages to traverse longer distances and hilly terrain whilst also cutting down on communal pollution and travelling costs.

Easy to use an e-bike uses the same principles as a regular bicycle in that pedalling is a requirement; however, battery and motor supply the extra effort when going uphill or for longer distances. Costing pennies to recharge and taking as little as 6 hours to do so, an electric bike is great value for money in comparison to a petrol motor vehicle.

E-bikes are great for those with limited space and no access to outdoor storage as they are collapse-able and can be folded to fit conveniently in smaller spaces such as an office cubical or in your homes hallway.

The fact that they are lightweight and compact is very convenient for busy commuters who have to travel long distances via the train, buses or the underground as the bikes will fit into most forms of public transport are lightweight to carry over platforms and can be easily stored when one reaches their destination.

Bikes are a very family friendly way of exercising and enjoying time together. However e-bikes have the added benefit of not allowing energetic teens to race away from the rest of the group with options including pedal assist for slower riders and speed restrictions for those more eager. Thus you and all the family can enjoy some quality time out in the open air enjoying a pleasant ride at an equal pace.

The other benefit of an e-bike is that you don’t need a license or to have tax in order to partake in your daily commute. Therefore they are a great way for younger members of the family who need to attend high school or college to get from point A to point B over longer distances. Not only does this cut down on the reliance of motorized transport but is also a great way of adding enjoyment to everyday life whilst also getting that very important daily exercise.

With the added boon of easy manoeuvrability in traffic and the avoidance of congestion altogether, an e-bike is allowed to travel along pathways and bike lanes just like a traditional bike. This also can help commuters cut their travel time as they will no longer have to wait at red lights (unless they want to) and as the average speed of a car through a city is restricted to 30 miles an hour or less, then an e-bike might just be able to get you there that little bit faster.

Whether you choose to use an electric bike for work or play it is a great tool, allowing the freedom to travel with ease at work and home.