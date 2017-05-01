Endless Summer Take 2

Endless Summer Take 2 was held at Davis Dam in Bullhead City Arizona from September 9 to September 11, 2016. The show had a crowd that they never expected, with people camping, enjoying live DJ, food, games, and much more! With rides from all around the US, many of the campers stayed to enjoy the limbo contest and judging while relaxing in the waters of the Davis Dam. Endless Summer Take 2 gave trophies to those who had the best car, mini truck, winner of Limbo contest, and many more. What more could you ask for from a show that has all of these activities going on, including a wet t-shirt contest?

Endless Summer Take 2 has their facebook up and running with information for next years show along with pictures and discussion from attendees for the 2016 show.

Looking for more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous content from shows all around the United States.

Photos by: Chromey