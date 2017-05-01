Gauge Magazine

Hot Rods, Mini Trucks, Lowriders, 4x4 and Imports

Endless Summer Take 2

By Leave a Comment

Endless Summer Take 2

Endless Summer

Endless Summer Take 2 was held at Davis Dam in Bullhead City Arizona from September 9 to September 11, 2016.  The show had a crowd that they never expected, with people camping, enjoying live DJ, food, games, and much more! With rides from all around the US, many of the campers stayed to enjoy the limbo contest and judging while relaxing in the waters of the Davis Dam.  Endless Summer Take 2 gave trophies to those who had the best car, mini truck, winner of Limbo contest, and many more.  What more could you ask for from a show that has all of these activities going on, including a wet t-shirt contest?

Endless Summer Take 2 has their facebook up and running with information for next years show along with pictures and discussion from attendees for the 2016 show.

Looking for more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous content from shows all around the United States.

Photos by: Chromey

« 1 of 3 »

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hot Links

Visit our Hot Links page to see our partners and favorite vendors and sponsors who can help you make the most out of your ride. Hot Links

Shop Gauge Store

Info

Back Issues
Models
Gauge Store
Vehicle Features
Event Coverage
Videos
Buy Printed Copy
Contact Us

Social