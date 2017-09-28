Euro District 2017

Euro District 2017 was held on April 15, 2017 along the riverfront in Jeffersonville, IN; right before the crossing into Louisville, IN. Euro District is an annual all European car show put on each sprint that is held by the company EuroTrash. The show brings in a variety of vehicles from all around the US, with the first 100 registration spots being taking within the first hour!

Euro District 2017 is full of cars ranging for VW, Audi, BMW, Porsche, and much, much more! Its a show that you are for sure going to want to attend if you are into European cars or own one no matter the build! Euro District 2017 is all about embracing the Midwest Car community and providing a laid back atmosphere so that all can get together for a great show season opener and show off their winter projects!

One thing that many people loved about the show was the late start time. With a pre part the night before and many things around the town for the spectators to do, they loved that they were able to sleep in and still make it to breakfast or a car wash before heading over to the car show or what they also like to call it, “Midwest Social.”

After the show came to an end, awards were given out and 25 awards were given to to cars who were chosen to attend an ice cream social on the river after the show! What more could this show give that would make you want to attend? Its amazing!

Throughout all the unique vehicles, the amazing atmosphere, and warm welcome we are Gauge Magazine will be sure to attend this show again as we LOVED it!

Photos by: Chris Gosda

