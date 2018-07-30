The Euro District 2018

The Euro District 2018 was held on April 14 at the Sheraton Hotel in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Back at it again, The Euro District 2018 set the bar high just as they do every year! This show is put on by Eurotrash Apparel Company for the love of Wisconsin and to bring the European Car Community together!

Friday nights pre-party was a huge hit. While people waited in line to pick up their pre-registration packets, the show started a little early for them. With food coming fresh off the grill and a parking lots full of cars, this is how every car enthusiast wants to spend their Friday night! Even locals from the town came to the pre-party just to see what everyone had brought to the show!

Mother nature did not play nice on Saturday as the rain had set in full force and was even down pouring at some points. Even though the weather was not on The Euro District’s side, that did stop the cars from coming in! The show area was packed full of cars and spectators, rain or shine the show went on.

Showing the dedication of the cars taking up the entire show area (and more) the show for 2019 is moving to a different area closer to the riverfront. This new area will allow for much more participants in the show and allow for returning participants to have a more comfortable amount of room between their car and another. This is one show you do not want to miss if you are into imports ride so make sure you have it written down on your calendar!

The Euro District have their Facebook page up and running for the 2019 show!

Photos by: Chris Gosda