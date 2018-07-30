Eville Shindig 2017

Eville Shindig 2017 was held in Evansville, Indiana on Historic West Franklin St on September 3, 2017. The show is always held on the Sunday before labor day and welcomes traditional cars, trucks, and motorcycles from 1968 and older. They also host a pre-party that is held at the Pistons Bars welcoming everyone to come out and have a drinks before the show the next day!

The show is always full of vendors including clothing, food, auto parts, pin stripping, and much more! The show also hosted a tattoo contest, pin up contest, and had bands playing the entire day just for you. If you are into the older rides, then this show is definitely one for you.

Eville Shindig 2017 had everything any car enthusiast could ask for, including the bar! Pistons bar was open all day ready to quench your thirst with the drink of your choice.

Awards were given to those with the best cycle, rat rod, hot rod, kustom, lowrider, and more. Also at the pin up contest, the winner was announced as Miss Eville Shindig! There was also an award given for Club Participation. This award was given to the club that had the most registered cars in their car club. The winning club would receive an award of $500.00.

Part of the proceeds from the show were donated to the West Side Nut Club Scholarship Foundation. Also, the Hadi Shrine Hospital Staff was selling half pot tickets during the show. Half of the proceeds from the half pot tickets were donated to the Hadi Shrine Screening Clinic Building Fund.

Photos by: Todd Atkins