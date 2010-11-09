Issue
November 2010
Owner
Bunt Geary
Ride
All American MotherF***in' Machine
(1970 AMC Rebel Machine)
Ride Details
What was the inspiration?
To have something that was different
How long did it take you to build?
1 1/2 years
Club Affiliations
No Regrets
Thanks to
All family and friends who helped
Engine Details
Make
AMC 1970
Cylinders
8
Displacement
390
Driveline Details
Builder Shop
Geary’s Body Shop
Chassis Details
Chassis
Custom
Mods to Frame
Cut out for airbags
Drop or lift inches
10” drop
Front Shocks
Stock
Rear Shocks
Stock
Spindles
Stock
Four Link
Stock
Compressor Info
Nitrogen compressor
Valve Info
Four 1/2” valves
Airbag Info
2600 Firestone in front, 2500 Firestone in rear
Wheels Details
Front Wheel Type
Boss 335
Rear Wheel Type
Boss 335
Front Wheel Size
22x9
Rear Wheel Size
22x9
Front Tire Size
255/30/22
Rear Tire Size
255/30/22
Paint Details
Color
Stock
Paint Type
PPG base coat/clear coat
Graphics Description
Red, white and blue; Stock
Painted By
Self
Graphics By
Interior Details
Gauges
AutoMeter and KP gauges
Head Unit
Kenwood head unit
Shifter
Hurst shifter
Upholstery Description
Black, stock
Comments
Ron Carlson says
Awesome car award-winning thanks Do you know if this wheel size and tire size would fit on my 1970 AMC any recommendations I love the look it is and will be the inspiration my ambassador . I do not know where to start I’m trying to find and discover the wheel size that will fit my wheel wells do I have to go with the airbag or can I just modify my Springs. Low budget. Thank you