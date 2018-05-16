Fixing Your Broken Car With Autozone Tool Rental

Autozone tool rental as practical, safe and useful as they might be, what advertisements omit to tell us is that at some point during our lives, we will all have to deal with various car issues. While some tasks, such as tinkering with the air conditioner, replacing broken antennas, repairing the door dings and covering paint dents can be easily accomplished by watching a 5 minute tutorial on the internet, other issues are more complicated to solve without a reasonable amount of experience and prior knowledge.

But even if you know everything about cars, fixing some problems without the proper tools is not only a huge waste of time but potentially dangerous. Since a number of these tools are quite expensive and have no purpose beyond the task at hand, renting them from a specialized store is a wiser solution than outright buying them. Autozone is one of the stores that offers one of the best renting services on the market. Here is how to fix your broken car with Autozone Tool Rental.

Renting Tools vs. Buying

One of the best things about modern cars (that is, models released in the last 10 to 15 years) is that, apart from some fringe cases, serious issues are unlikely to arise on a regular basis. Most of the time, the problems can be easily solved with tools that you can find in every basic kit, such as screwdrivers, wire cutters, pliers, wrenches, latex gloves and work lights.

But since fate can be a cruel mistress, sometimes your car will suffer extremely specific issues that are not covered in the user manual. In order to properly diagnose and repair the car, you will need tools that are not sold in standard hardware store, some of which are quite expensive. But the costs go beyond the initial task – after finalizing the repairs, you will have to worry about storing and maintaining tools that you will (optimistically) use once, maybe twice every couple of years.

These are a few brief reasons why it is better to rent the tools from stores such as Autozone instead of outright purchasing them to own. According to this article from Equipment Rental that deals, amongst other things, with autozone return policy and the tool assortment, the company has a very transparent renting process and an interesting business model, which we will further elaborate upon during the following entry.

Autozone Business Model and Tool Assortment

Autozone has an interesting business model meant to encourage people to rent the necessary tools instead of purchasing them. After choosing a tool, you will have to sign a renting contract for a preset period of time and leave a deposit sum, which is usually very close to the market value of said item. Once you finish whatever task there was to be done and return the tool, the deposit sum that you have initially left will go right back into your bank account.

In other words, one could say that Autozone tool rental lets you rent the tools for free, with no additional costs hidden between the lines of the contract. But this does not mean there are no conditions – if the tools present no signs of intentional damages due to misuse or any other factors, the store will be more than happy to give back the deposit money.

In addition to the renting contract, Autozone tool rental offers a warranty for a period of three months. In case the lent tools are faulty or do not function as they were intended, Autozone will return the deposit money as soon as possible, provided that the cause of malfunction is not due to the factors presented above.

As for the tools themselves, they are split into ten neat categories:

Cooling systems

Pullers

Exhaust Tools

Tubing and flaring tools

Steering and suspension tools

Diagnostic Tools

Air Conditioning

Internal engine tools

External engine tools

Fuel removal tools

The list of issues that can be solved by renting tools from Autozone tool rental is comprehensive enough to cover an entire separate article. To give you a point of reference, we have comprised a brief list:

By renting a vinyl and leather repair kit, you can fix the fabric tears on the seats that occur after intense usage.

Speedometer cables for fixing leaky sunroofs.

Metric socket sets for replacing gas lift cylinders.

Pliers and adjustable wrenches to replace engine PCV valves

Jumper cables to jump-start dead batteries

Standard tune-up tools, like gap gauges, ratchets and spark plug sockets to replace spark plugs

Body touch-up paint to fix chipped factory paint

These are a few amongst the many issues that you and easily solve at home, without calling a mechanic, by renting tools from Autozone. Finally, before doing any tasks, make sure to take all the safety precautions – do not touch the engine until it cools off, remove all accessories, both clothing and jewelry, and do not work on the car while smoking cigarettes.

Conclusion

Fixing your car can be an arduous and intimidating prospect, but most issues can be easily solved with care, patience and the proper tools, without resorting to a mechanic. Autozone, with their novel business model, transparent renting policies and wide assortment of tools, offers one of the best tool rental services on the market. If this subject interest you, make sure to read through this article, and you will find all the necessary information.