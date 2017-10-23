Ford Picks Up The Pace With 2018 Mustang GT

Long-time fans of the pony car are in for a treat in 2018 – the fastest ever Mustang GT is on the way and it’s going to leave the competition in the dust. With teasers from Ford and premier tuner Roush, which got its hands on a 2018 Mustang GT early, Ford is building up the hype around a super-competitive car just as it hits showrooms for the first time, which left Mustang aficionados drooling with anticipation.

The big tease in Ford’s announcement? The 2018 GT is will have the acceleration power to go from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds, the fastest acceleration this car has ever been able to achieve. Not only that, it’s the kind of acceleration you typically only see in super cars with plus $100,000 price tags. You’ll be happy to know the Mustang GT is still one of the most affordable muscle cars out there, even with this bold new power to outstrip so many of its competitors.

The 2018 Mustang GT is coming with new performance programs, but the one everyone is talking about is the electronic drag mode. That’s what gives the car its incredible acceleration, alongside a 5L V8 engine, a cut above the old 3.6L V6 that formerly came standard with the GT. The engine gives this vehicle a wicked 460 horsepower with 420 torque, while the electronic drag mode manages the drivetrain to prevent torque from dropping while the transmission goes through gears. That means you get a constant torque all the way through.

When you combine a performance packages the likes of which Roush has been using to tune up these powerful cars to over 700 horsepower, you’re looking at a beast of a machine. Plus, Ford continues to improve its fuel economy performance, even on pony cars.

Another feature to look forward to in the 2018 Mustang GT is tires and treads developed specifically for this vehicle, though you’re going to wait until summer to install them, since they’re not intended as all-years. These sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires are the kinds you would usually see on supercars, putting the Mustang GT practically in a new class altogether.

Some of the packages you can get on the Mustang GT won’t be available until 2018, though, including the Level 2 Tremor Package, which comes equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, police brakes, rear aluminum wheels and a MagneRide Damping System.

With the new Mustang only just hitting showrooms, you may need to wait a bit to buy a used Ford Mustang that can do 0 to 60 mph in four seconds, but the wait will most definitely be worth it. For now, you may just have to be satisfied with the teasers – though you can always try taking one for a test drive. The revival of the Mustang continues with the 2018 GT, and gearheads couldn’t be happier about it. It won’t be long before you’re miles ahead of the pack behind the wheel of one of these.

