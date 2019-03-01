Formula Drift Black Magic Pro Championship was held in Madison, Illinois at the Gateway Motorsports Park from August 10-11, 2018. This would be the first time in the Formula Drift Black Magic Pro Championship 15 year history that they visited this location.

With the weather preparing to take over the show, the Pro Category was able to qualify before the storm hit. The pressure was on Fredric Aasbo this year as he had previously relinquished his lead for the first time in the previous round. His performance showed he was back in the game receiving 98 and 96 points in his two qualifying runs!

As it has happened many times before, the higher qualified drivers won most of the Top 32 mashups with a few exceptions. Gittin Jr qualified lower than Ryan Tuerck and was able to win the battle when Tuerck over-rotated near the touch-and-go.

Aasbo, Deane, Wiecek, Forsberg, and Pawlak had moved on by eliminating their Top 32 opponents. Nitto, Gittin Jr. and DeNofa move into the Top 16. The first few battles in the Ford Top 16 round had championship implications. Aasbo defeated Jhonnattan Castro, Forsberg moved past Essa, Wiecek defeated Bakchis and Deane defeated Gittin Jr. Also, Pawlak moved on to his Championship hopes and DeNofa moved on to Top 8, second time for this season.

At the end of the day, we saw one of the best tandem match ups. Wiecek and Aasbo pushed each other into a One More Time battle. The only difference between the two drivers was that Wiecek pushed Aasbo over the racing curb at the second inner clipping point.

Field earned the win over Denofa after DeNofa made contact with Field. DeNofa earned with final podium position due to a higher qualifying position. Finals come and its Aasbo against Field. Aasbo defeated Field earning his second victory and fourth podium of the season. This allowed for Aasbo to narrow the championship deficit between him and Deane to just 30 points with two events left.

Top 16 Pro Category Finishing places:

Place Qual Driver Qual pts Comp pts Total 1 1 Aasbo #151 7 100 107 2 2 Field #777 6 80 86 3 6 Denofa #88 4 64 68 4 13 Wiecek #215 3 64 67 5 3 Gushi #21 5 48 53 6 5 Deane #130 4 48 52 7 7 Pawlak #13 4 48 52 8 9 Forsberg #64 3 48 51 9 4 Bakchis #723 4 32 36 10 8 Essa #101 3 32 35 11 10 Yoshihara #9 3 32 35 12 14 Blušs #80 3 32 35 13 15 Wang #808 2 32 34 14 17 Castro #717 2 32 34 15 21 Gittin Jr #25 2 32 34 16 22 Jones #818 2 32 34

Photos by: Chris Gosda