Freaks of Nature SEMA Pre-Party 2018

Freaks of Nature SEMA Pre-Party 2018 has become a tradition for anyone who has attended SEMA. The pre-party is held over on 3rd street at the Hogs and Heifers Saloon and we have had the joy of sponsoring this event for the part 11 years! This is one of our favorite parts of SEMA and the pre-party never seems to disappoint!

One of our photographers, Chromey, goes to the show and each year picks out his favorite vehicle to award a very special award from us! This year, that award went to James “Fat Jap” Penwell from the Freaks of Nature Car Club with his beautifully painted 2010 Dodge Challenger! Congratulations James! Thank you to TR Manufacturing CNC for the specially cut out award for us to give to James!

The Mini Truckin Hall of Fame came out to the show and announced those who would be inducted into the hall of fame. Its an amazing time to see those recognized for their hard work, those presented with an award that they absolutely deserve. Inductees are:

Builder: Steve Nielsen

Painter: Ryan Evans

Journalist: Mike Finnegan

Mini Truck Memorial Award: Kevin Hyde

Truck: Bad to the Bone

Show: Showfest

Club: Flojos

Courtney Halowell Lifetime Achievement Award: Alex Anderson

Congratulations to all inductees!

Gauge Magazine has been working with Freaks of Nature and Shannon since they started hosting this annual event. We are excited to be a part of this continuing tradition for many to enjoy and to show off their amazing rides!

Wanting to see last years Freaks of Nature Pre-Party? Check out that coverage now!

Interested in more information on Freaks of Nature? Check out their webiste!

Photos by: Erod and Chromey