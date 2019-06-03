Gauge Magazine June 2019 Issue

The June 2019 issue is here and with all the rainy weather we have had, this issue will cheer you up! Starting our cruise off with feature rides, we have a 2004 Nissan 350Z owned by Michael Novak. This ride, is one of the SICKEST 350z’s we have seen around! There is a good reason this ride is named Mistress. Next up is a 1986 Chevy Blazer owned by Ronnie Heston. If you aren’t mesmerized by this ride, we don’t know what will catch your eye! Another feature we have is a 1980 Chevy Monte Carlo, known as the Pinky 2.0. You won’t want to miss out on why this ride has its nickname! Show coverage is next on our list, and first up is Detroit Autorama. Remember when people thought that Cadillac Wagons were so uncool? You’ll take that statement back when you see the CadMad that won the Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama. Lowered Standards Brewhaus 4 is next and although the weather took a turn for the worst, they made the best of the show and had some SICK rides attend! When a show says “Rain or Shine,” this show means it. Iron Invasion also had some bad weather hit but that didn’t stop them either! Making the best out of a bad situation, check out the coverage and see how it went! Last but never least, Callie Jane is Gauge Girl for June 2019 and she is BEAUTIFUL! Don’t miss out on her personal interview and HOT photoshoot!