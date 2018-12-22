How to Get into a Locked Car

Few things are quite as irritating, frustrating and embarrassing as locking yourself out of your own car. But did you know that you could actually save a good amount of time and money by mastering a few DIY tricks?

For automobile owners who live in San Francisco, it could be a great idea to have a locksmith in San Francisco on fast dial for such occasions. Depending on the situation at hand, there are some useful tricks that could help you get into your car in no time at all.

Take a look at four time-tested methods:

1. Using a Wire Coat Hanger

This is one of the best methods of all time as it can work on different types of locks. Get a wire coat hanger and straighten it out, forming a hook on one end. Insert it into the weather stripping at the bottom of the window. Rotate the hook so that it faces you and pull it upwards with the aim of catching the locking mechanism. Take note however that this may take several attempts and is not as easy as it sounds.

2. Using a Shoelace

No matter where you happen to be, it is easy to get a shoelace or any other piece of string. But on the downside, this trick will only work on old-school door locks positioned on the window ledge, which unlock by pulling up.

Make sure that the string you choose is at least six feet in length and tie a knot at the center. Use a piece of wood or other object to pry the door slightly open from the top and slip the string in, holding both ends. Once you position the knot over the lock, pull the ends to tighten the knot. Pull it up to unlock the door, taking care so that it does not slip off.

3. Using a Screwdriver and Steel Rod

While this could be one of the simplest methods, especially with newer car models whose locks are on the door’s armrest, it could also damage your car. Exercise caution to avoid chipping the paint or bending the door.

Use the screwdriver or a substitute to pry the door open slightly and insert the rod to hit the unlock button.

4. Using an Inflatable Pressure Pad

For this method, you would need to find a blood pressure cuff or inflatable wedge. Though these items are not so easy to find, they will not scratch your car or damage it in any other way.

Slide in the deflated cuff or wedge into the top right hand corner and inflate it till it creates a small gap. Insert a rod or stick in this gap to access the unlock button and pull or push it open.

Handling an Emergency Case

Emergency cases differ significantly from regular lockouts and should be handled differently. For instance, in case a life is at risk, you might not have the luxury of time to try out these tricks. In such cases, breaking one of the side windows might be the best idea.

Choosing the Ideal Method for Your Situation

At the end of the day, the method you choose will depend on the tools you have at hand as well as your car’s locking mechanism. If none of the above methods are applicable in your case, it might be time to seek expert assistance.