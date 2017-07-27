Getting it all Together 2016

Getting it all Together 2016 was held on October 14 through the 16 2016 at Mojave River Forks Campground in Hesperia, California. This year the show had one of its biggest crowds in attendance with three days full of camping, dragging, and ,of course, bragging! Getting it all Together 2016 brings mini-truck clubs from all around California together to drag their trucks around the campground and enjoy the friendly atmosphere. Club members and spectators went around the entire campground to make sure that they checked out each amazing vehicle along with giving some recommendations on what they felt would go well with their vehicle, there was never an ill feeling throughout the entire show!

The show included club games, live music, raffles, dash plaques, and more! One thing that everyone who attended loved was the cruise that all the attendees were participating in along with some late-night partying. All night mini truckers would cruise around the campground, dragging their vehicles and playing a good ole game of limbo to see which vehicle could go the lowest, , what else could a mini trucker ask for? All attendees worked endless hours each day before the show to make sure that their vehicle was one of a king and stuck out from the crowd so that they could take home one of the famous SCMTC trophies!

Getting it all Together 2016 is one show that you do not want to miss out on if you are a mini trucker!

Check out SCMTCs facebook for more information on their up and coming shows for 2017.

Interested in more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous coverage dating back to the early 2000s!

Photos by: Chromey