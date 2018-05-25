Going to a Large Motorcycle Event: Ride vs. Ship Your Bike

Each year in the United States, hundreds of thousands of people attend motorcycle rallies and events. The largest rallies occur between the months of March and October and last from a week up to 10 days.

If you want to participate in these events, you have a huge decision to make – are you going to ride your bike or ship it to the event location?

Keep in mind, there are pros and cons to both options, so you will need to consider all of them carefully to determine which solution is best for you.

Riding Your Bike to an Event or Rally For many, part of the event is getting to ride across the country on their bike. There are other advantages offered, as well. For example, you have familiarity on your side. You know your bike – it’s capabilities, weaknesses and strengths and you won’t have to be surprised along the way.

Also, you can load your bike at home and take a test ride to ensure everything is dialed in properly. Riding your bike to an event or rally is also good for your travel budget. After all, the only expenses you will incur is gas, oil and wear and tear.

There are some disadvantages you need to be aware of, too. If you decide to ride your bike, your trip is going to be limited by distance and time. You need to factor in the riding time to and from the destination. If it is excessive, it may cut into the amount of time that can be spent at the destination. You will also be putting miles on your bike, wearing out the tires and using some of its capability.

Shipping Your Motorcycle

While you may not have thought of this as an option before, the fact is auto shipping services are growing in popularity. By using an enclosed auto transport company, you will find the advantages are vast.

Motorcycle transport companies offer the ability to get your motorcycle where you need it, when you need it there. You can send your bike ahead and then pick it up at the predetermined location when you arrive by car, boat, train, plane or any other mode of transportation.

This provides you with more travel options. Additionally, professional transport companies are experts when it comes to pampering your bike and ensuring it remains intact and damage-free.

However, if you are thinking about this option, you should also understand the disadvantages.

The challenges related to motorcycle transport are temporal and financial. Quality bike shipping services aren’t cheap and can range from $200 to $2,000 or more, depending on the weight of your bike and how far it must go. Additionally, your bike has to be drained of all oil and gas before it is shipped and there’s always going to be some level of risk related to damage to the bike, which can be a problem, even if the bike has been insured.

The bike will also have to leave before you do, which may mean you will be a week – or more – without it.

What’s Right for You?

When it comes to shipping a bike, there are more than a few things to keep in mind. You have to weigh the pros and cons of both riding it and shipping it to determine which one best suits your needs.

In the long run, if you opt to ship your bike, then it is a good idea to take the time to find a quality shipping service. This will ensure you have a positive experience and achieve the desired results.