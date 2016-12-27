Good-Guys Columbus 2016

19th Annual

Sponsored By: PPG Paint

The 19th annual Good-Guys Columbus 2016 sponsored by PPG was expected to bring up to 125,000 people and feature over 7,000 including classic cars, trucks, rats rods, streets rods, and many more! Seeing as how Good-Guys know how to put on a show, those numbers were not hard to meet.

People swarmed in from all over the world just to come see and potentially buy vehicles then have them shipped back home to add to their personal collections. People coming from around the world is never a big surprise at any Good Guys Show. These shows are known for their international and local crowds.

Most spectators were going to the show for the amazing street rods but like many of us they are looking for specific parts for their old historic vehicle. Luckily, there are vendor booths at every turn offering new products or a full swap meet for those seriously hard to find parts for most classic cars. If you’re into building cars and looking for to touch, or even buy the top of the line products, this was the place for you to be!

Good-Guys hosts many events all around the United States and even in Canada! They make sure to post coverage, events, pricing, and even the forms needed to enter your vehicle in the show!

Photos by: Double D