Goodguys 20th PPG Nationals

Goodguys 20th PPG Nationals was held on July 7-9, 2017 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. This event is one of the largest events of the year and with this shows tour, this is the 11th stop. With many areas that this show comes to, each event is unique and has its own feel!

With the weather being absolutely amazing, sun shinning with a cool breeze, you knew this event was going to be HUGE. Who doesn’t want to go out to a car show when the weather is amazing? It is not unusual at this event to people bringing is $10k daily drivers to million dollar trailer queens and everything in between. Even with the show having more than enough time to check out each ride, you never seem to get enough time with each ride, they are all stunning!

This year, Goodguys 20th PPG Nationals brought in over 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, and truck through ’72 on Friday and Saturday. Throughout the entire event, over 450 vendors came through with some amazing products to show to those who attended with some being inside, just in case you need a break from the outside with some air conditioning. Whatever you were needing for ride, you would be able to find it with the vendors from this show.

Goodguys 20th PPG Nationals has many events and one may be near you, you will not regret adding this car show to your “must attend” list!

