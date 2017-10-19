Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals 2017

Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals 2017 was held in Des Moines, Iowa from June 30 to July 2, 2017. The show had an amazing turn out this year with cars lined up miles away waiting to get a premium spot at the main strip before the gates even opened! Spectators saw everything at Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals from fully restored vehicle, to work in progress, and completely custom rides.

This year was the biggest show that they have had yet, with the crowd being so large that it covered almost the entire fairgrounds from grassy areas, streets, and even up on the hills behind the barns that are by the fairgrounds. There was something for everyone who attended: shopping and crafts area, vendor building where you could find all your needed parts, events such as demos and much more!

Some of the vehicles that attended Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals 2017 were made for display only, but there were many vehicles that were built for the AutoCross Track. The AutoCross Track is for registered participants to come and put their Streets Rod, Truck, or Street Macine through the paces to test their driving skills and see how their vehicle handles in a performance situation. This is one event that you will want to attend, its just too awesome to miss out on!

Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals 2017 are planning many more shows in many locations that will be like this one! Make sure you head on out one near you and show off the hard work that you have put into your ride!

Photos by: Chris Gosda