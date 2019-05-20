Goodguys Celebrates the 1969 Camaro

Goodguys Celebrates the ’69 Camaro in Columbus Ohio at the 22nd PPG Nationals, July 12-14

(Pleasanton, CA)—There is little doubt that the Camaro is one of history’s most revered muscle cars, and that among all the Camaros, the 1969 model remains one of the most popular. It seems fitting then, that Goodguys plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Camaro in spectacular fashion. The Summer of ’69 Display presented by PPG will gather a collection of some of the most ground-breaking and historically significant Camaros for a special indoor display at the Goodguys 22nd PPG Nationals, July 12-14. The Ohio Expo Center’s Kasich Hall will showcase this spectrum of ‘69s from the ultra-rare COPO and Yenko examples, to some of the most influential custom builds to come from the hot-rodding community through the decades.

Goodguys VP of Sales and Sponsorship, Ed Capen explained the significance of this year’s special Camaro exhibit. “Nothing quite like this has been done before”, Capen said. “We have reached out to General Motors to get this event on their radar to offer whatever manufacturer support they can provide for this historic gathering.” On top of that, there’s already a considerable buzz among the enthusiast community with significant examples already slated to appear.

While applications and confirmation are still flooding in, we already know that heavy-hitting custom 1969 Camaros like Big Red, Mark Stielow’ s latest pro-touring creation, and the Goodguys G/RS will take part. The exhibit will also host the last two Goodguys Street Machine of the Year winners—the Detroit Speed-built “Tux”, and Roadster Shop crafted, “Inferno”. A great display of rare originals will be on display, too.

Vehicles are being carefully selected based on significant and the impact they had on the hot rodding and the industry. Capen says “We are looking for the best ’69 Camaros in the world.” “If you have built or restored a significant Camaro, we would like to hear from you. To have your ’69 Camaro considered for the display, please submit a photo and contact information to Jamie Sa at Goodguys. Her contact email is jamies@good-guys.com