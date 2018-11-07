Goodguys Rod and Custom Association 2019 Schedule

During the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Goodguys Rod and Custom Associated released their 2019 event schedule. There will be 19 events that will bring in high octane entertainment to hot rodders all across the country. You can also expect the new Goodguys Great American National which will be held at the York Expo Center in York, PA on August 16-18 at the York Expo Center.

There will also be other schedule changes including the 12th Nashville National which will go back to being three days but will still be held at the Nissan Stadium and will feature the crowning of the Goodguys 2019 Hot Rod of the Year. The 26th Southeaster National at Charlotte Motor Speedway will remain a two day national event and will be on October 18 and 19 of 2019.

The Goodguys AutoCross series continues to grow in participation and popularity. This competition will be at 17 or the 19 events with special 16 cars “shootout’s” at most of those 17 events. The season will come to an end November 15-17 at the season-ending Goodguys 22nd Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. At Scottsdale, the “Duel is the Desert” will feature the seasons fastest 32 cars in a shootout to determine the Goodguys 2019 FAST AutoCrosser of the Year.

The Goodguys Top 12 awards and the Builders Choice awards program will be returning bigger and better than it even was. Also, the special Road Tours, as well as Friday Night Vintage Drags in Puyallup, Washington will be in the event schedule as well!

To register for the upcoming events, check out the Goodguys website.

Wanting to see coverage of previous years of Goodguys shows? We have what you need!

The Goodguys 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals

March 8-10

Texas Motor Speedway – Ft. Worth, TX

10th Spring Nationals

March 15-17

WestWorld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ

37th All American Get-Together

March 30 & 31

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

19th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals

April 5-7

Del Mar Fairgrounds — Del Mar, CA

5th North Carolina Nationals

April 26-28

North Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NC

14th Nashville Nationals

May 3-5

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

26th Summer Get-Together

June 1 & 2

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

28th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

July 5-7

Iowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IA

22nd PPG Nationals

July 12-14

Ohio Expo Center – Columbus, OH

32nd Pacific Northwest Nationals

July 26-28

Washington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WA

18th Great Northwest Nationals

August 9-11

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center – Spokane, WA

1st Great American Nationals

August 16-18

York Expo Center — York, PA

33rd West Coast Nationals

August 23-25

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

22nd Colorado Nationals

September 6-8

The Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, CO

27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

September 27-29

Texas Motor Speedway – Ft. Worth, TX

2nd Kentucky Nationals

October 11-13

Kentucky Horse Park– Lexington, KY

26th Southeastern Nationals

October 18 & 19

Charlotte Motor Speedway—Concord, NC

30th Autumn Get-Together

November 9 & 10

Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CA

22nd Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

November 15-17

WestWorld of Scottsdale—Scottsdale, AZ