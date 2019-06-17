Having Car Battery Troubles? Here’s A Fix for You

Cars are either the most convenient mode of transportation, or the most troublesome. Having the accessibility of a car parked just outside for daily use is very beneficial. Yet, sometimes, we rely on it too much but do not give it the care and attention that it may need. Monthly services, whether they are at the local mechanic’s or at your car brand’s official center, are truly conducive to the longevity of a car’s lifespan. If you do run into a problem however, such as battery troubles, you will find below a few tips to get it running again. Check out the Battery in this 1970 Chevelle SS

Understanding why

The first question you should answer is “what happened to the car battery?” Understanding the machinery behind cars is not that complicated, think of the battery as a supercharged one for your phone. When you start using your phone too much, it starts getting drained, right? The same thing goes for cars. Batteries are used to power any electrical current within the vehicle, from feeding the starter to start the engine, to the headlights, and so on. Since it is supercharged though, those miniscule actions will not cause much drainage. What are the common causes of drainage? Leaving the headlights on, the stereo on, or the hazard lights on all night will cause the car battery to drain. Keep in mind though that these batteries basically “charge themselves”. A generator called the alternator converts kinetic energy from the engine into electrical energy when it is moving. So, leaving headlights on overnight while the car is not moving, stops it from charging itself.

Charge it (Jumpstart)

Think of this as a heart defibrillator that jumpstarts the heart. Jumpstarting the car usually requires the presence of another car which sends electricity from one vehicle to yours. This shock of electricity gets into the battery and “wakes it up” until you get the car moving again so it can recharge itself.

Use distilled water, Epsom salt, or aspirin

Often times there are other reasons for battery drainage. In the case of low electrolytes for example, adding distilled water may help the plates get submerged and get a reaction. Epsom salt can also be added to the electrolyte mix so that it can “tip” the chemical balance and charge the engine. Finally, yes, you read that correctly, aspirin. Aspirin is not only used for humans, the chemicals which make up the aspirin pills can also alter the electrolyte and jumpstart the battery. A combination of these three is an optimum option if you have tried all the other methods on their own.

Replace it

This should be your last option. If you have tried the previous methods and it is still completely drained, then replacing it will be your best option. Singapore locals, for example, know how important it is to have a reliable source to replace the car battery. The people at Car battery replacement Singapore Repair car jobs find the price, review, and cost from different workshops and specialists, which helps leaps and bounds in getting a quality replacement as well as saving a ton of time.

Conclusion – Preventions

As previously mentioned, preventing the problem is quite simple. If you are unsure of ways in which you can prevent an issue such as this, then going to that local mechanic or the brand’s center is the better choice.