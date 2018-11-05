HOT WHEELS LIMITED EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY STEERING WHEEL

MOMO PARTNERS WITH HOT WHEELS FOR LIMITED EDITION 50TH ANNIVERSARY STEERING WHEEL

MOMO is pleased to announce a special steering wheel celebrating Hot Wheels’ 50th Anniversary. Designed as an exclusive collaboration between MOMO and Hot Wheels it was intended for use on the Hot Wheels life-size fleet of vehicles. This limited edition steering wheel is now available to collectors worldwide for purchase on hotwheels.momo.com and retails for $399.95. It will be unveiled at SEMA 2018 and available to order for a limited period.

Based on the classic MOMO Prototipo design, the MOMO X Hot Wheels steering wheel is wrapped in genuine Alcantara, which is cross stitched by hand in Italy using Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary gold thread. The official Hot Wheels logo is laser-etched onto the spokes while the horn button features the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary logo. The specialty product is beautifully packaged in a commemorative box to enhance its collectability.

Throughout the year, MOMO worked closely with Hot Wheels lead designers to develop a matching steering wheel and shift knob for life-size Hot Wheels cars such as Bone Shaker and Rip Rod.The result was 50 serialized steering wheels and shift knobs, which were given to Mattel to outfit the Hot Wheels fleet both present and future. However, it soon became apparent to everyone involved that both Hot Wheels and MOMO collectors might want to take part in this historic partnership.

Fans of MOMO and Hot Wheels can now purchase non-serialized versions of the limited edition steering wheel that adorns the most iconic life-size Hot Wheels cars.

The MOMO X Hot Wheels steering wheel can only be ordered online and for a limited period from hotwheels.momo.com – global order fulfillment will begin early 2019.

The MOMO X Hot Wheels steering wheel and shift knob will be unveiled at SEMA 2018 in the MOMO booth #20365 in Central Hall on Tuesday, October 30 at 1:00PM. It will be showcased on a unique center-steer Porsche Boxman, conceived and engineered by Bisi Ezirioha from Bisimoto Engineering. Bone Shaker, Rip Rod and the Hot Wheels loop cars will also feature the MOMO X Hot Wheels steering wheel and shift knob during the 2018 SEMA show and can be found in booth #61045 in Silver Lot 1.

“With MOMO recently celebrating its 50th Anniversary we fully understand the importance of such a milestone,” said Henrique Cisneros, chairman of MW Company. “We’re incredibly proud to help such an iconic brand as Hot Wheels commemorate not only 50 years of history but 50 years of inspiring fans of all ages.”

SEMA 2018 visitors are invited to visit the MOMO booth to see the MOMO X Hot Wheels steering wheel, shift knob and many more new products.