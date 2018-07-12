How to Get the Most Out of Your Vehicle

Other than a home, a vehicle is likely to be the most expensive item most people will buy. To get the best deal, check out user reviews, do research online and go for yourself to evaluate a car. Consider how much it is really worth and the total cost of owning that specific make and model.

If you are already asking how to get the most out of your car, stop and think about what your requirements may be. Find the answers to a few questions, including:

What is your daily commute?

Do you REALLY need a vehicle for your daily commute? Is it more cost effective to use a car than public transportation or cabs? Do you use the car daily?

Ok. You’ve done all that — how do you best maintain the car once you’ve forked over thousands of dollars and driven it home?

Follow the instructions in the car’s manual to get the most out of your vehicle. The manual shows almost all the operable conditions and some that are more model specific. Five general points to remember are:

Get your car serviced when recommended. Use genuine parts and recommended consumables such as fluids. Avoid turning on the A/C in slow traffic — even more important on hot days. Pay attention to dashboard warning lights — they’re not there for entertainment. Keep your vehicle clean and polished to avoid developing rust in hidden places.

The team from DPL Motors car repair has some tips on keeping your car running well without breaking the budget.

Hypermiling Tips

Hypermiling means getting the most from your car while saving on gas. Advocates of hypermiling claim many ways for drivers to save money while reducing emissions.

Anticipate

Try to anticipate the road in front so you can avoid sudden braking or hard acceleration, reducing wear and tear on your vehicle.

Heat & A/C

A car’s heater doesn’t use up much fuel, as it recycles the engine’s heat. That’s not true for the air conditioning — at speeds under 40mph, opening the windows affects fuel use less than A/C at any speeds.

Warm Up

Modern vehicles don’t need to warm up before driving off. Idling an engine before moving wastes fuel, but remember it may take up to 8 miles before the engine begins to run at peak efficiency.

The Takeaway

To get the most out of your car, the sensible thing is to read the manual first. After that, keep it maintained, take it to the repair shop as scheduled for services, and do the small things you can to increase your vehicle’s life.

