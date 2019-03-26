How To Handle a Car Accident

Accidents can be traumatizing and can leave you unsure of what to do next. Well, in this post, you are going to give you some tips for dealing with a car accident. Not everyone knows the steps to take after experiencing an accident.

Going through the process from the scene to the claim can be overwhelming and confusing, especially if you have sustained injury. You may need legal advice, if this is the case click here. However, with these several tips, you can get through an accident and everything that follows with minimal hassle.

At the Scene

Just after the accident, the first thing you’ll want to do is assess the situation.

Should you contact the authorities? First, you will want to check for injuries. If someone has sustained an injury, you should seek medical attention and the authorities should be contacted. However, if no one is hurt, then do a quick assessment of the situation and determine whether the authorities should be called.

Is there more than $1000 in damages? Has any public or private property been damaged? Does the driver seem to have violated the law? If the answer is yes, then you should contact the authorities immediately.

Dealing with Vehicles and Cars

After you have assessed all the above, the next step is to deal with the scene. If possible, move the cars out of the road or contact the towing services if the cars can’t be driven. Next, exchange contact and insurance information with the other party. Also, write down contact information for any witnesses and take pictures of the scene and damage done.

What to Avoid

At an accident scene, you should never admit to fault. It’s up to the insurance company or the court to determine who is at fault and doing so at the accident scene could affect the claim. Also, avoid getting into an argument with the other party as people tend to be emotional and angry during such events. Try as much as possible to remain calm.

After the Accident

The next step is to file a claim. Most insurance providers require you to file a claim as soon as possible. It is also advisable to do so in order to avoid any memory fades by you and the witnesses. Also, delaying to file a claim tends to make your case less convincing and increases the chances of not being compensated. When contacting the insurance firm, ensure you have the policy number, contact information of any witnesses and the other driver, date and time of the accident, and any information on how the accident actually happened.

You claim will be given you an adjuster and they will contact you to take statements and evaluate the damage. If not already conducted, the car will have to be taken to a collision reporting center.

The insurance firm will deal with the claim and let you all know what will follow. It is important that both parties provide accurate and complete information to the adjusters to ascertain a smooth and fair result. Ontario fault determination rules will help the adjusters or insurance providers determine fault in the accident.

Of course, not all negotiations go according to plan and you might have sustained a severe injury to handle the claim on your own. That’s why it is usually advisable to have a personal injury attorney on your side. They will handle everything on your behalf and help you avoid the stress, especially if you’ve never dealt with such before.