How to Survive Common Roadside Emergencies

Cruising the roads in your vehicle should always have a backup plan in case your car suddenly decides to act up. You don’t want to just stand there helplessly beside your car, trying to flag someone down, hoping there’s a mechanic in it to help you.

Not every emergency needs a mechanic and you can probably handle the most common car emergencies on your own to get the car operating again till you have a professional check it. Your car manual should always remain in the car. It will tell you the basic things about your car and explain the warning lights as well as provide the fluid types and capacities so you can refill correctly.

Flat tire

By far, this is the most common emergency. Changing a flat tire is typically a straightforward process. First keep the car on parked mode so it doesn’t move. Loosen the big bolts by turning them counter clockwise. Place the jack under the vehicle, the right place is usually beneath the vehicle frame alongside the tire that’s flat. When the car is jacked up, remove the bolts then pull the tire out. Now place the spare on the hub by lining up the rim with the lug bolts. Push the new tire in. Then tighten the bolts again by hand, lower the car, secure the bolts tightly with the wrench.

Charging system light

If you turn off your vehicle while this light is on, there’s a good chance the car won’t start up again. You might not find any repair shops near you in countries with endless highways like in the States or Australia, so you’d need the assistance of a towing company like the people at https://www.fastsydneytowing.com.au/ to tow your car away. There are other common, yet serious problems where a towing company is your best option, such as problems if the traction isn’t working. Towing companies are especially helpful if you’re driving alone in the middle of nowhere.

Overheating

The light on means your oil pressure is low and that leads to heating up the engine. Don’t drive more than a quarter mile if you see the light on. When you pull up, wait till the car completely cools off before opening the hood. Use a glove or cloth to open up the radiator cap and do it slowly and keep your face away from it because hot steam can escape. If the radiator is low in liquid and you’ve got antifreeze in the car then fill up the radiator

Brakes

Your brake pedal might lose resistance and go all the way down to the floor. That’s a serious issue that is a cause of fatal accidents. Don’t panic and pull off to the side of the road using the hand brake and call for assistance.

Simple preps

Always be ready for these emergencies any time you get in your car. Being prepared and knowing what to do will save your car from major, costly repairs. In many cases, using a towing service might be your best option for safety reasons, and also remember to always keep an emergency kit in the car.