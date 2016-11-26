Import Cars of SEMA 2016

Import cars of SEMA had many cars this year that you never would have expected to see. Many of the vehicles were customized especially just for this event, but who would not want to be seen as the best? Although many of the vehicles were unique, a lot of them were to stated to be used for racing, which when looking at the vehicle you are able to tell. Many racing cars have a specific design to assist the driver with going faster and many other things along those lines. But not all the import vehicles are race cars, many of them have been molded through popular business to showcase some of the new products and decisions that they are ready to show off!

This vehicle was one of the spotlights during the show in the Import section, you can see why! This vehicle is a Chevrolet Chaparral 2x Vision Gran Turismo Concept was built to be a part of the Vision Gran Turismo Project. This vehicle was developed with Sony Playstation and Gran Turismo 6; this vehicle is for sure one of a kind! Besides, what kind of vehicle is developed with Playstation AND Gran Turismo 6? If import vehicles is not something you are looking for, we have years of previous SEMA content that shows a range of coverage from 4×4 to domestic vehicles.

SEMA is held in Las Vegas, NV and invites those whose vehicles shows their hard work and dedication toward their vehicle. We, at Gauge Magazine, strive to get the best of the best coverage just for YOU through each showcase that SEMA has whether its celebrities or it is Semis and Haulers.

Text by: Denise Varmatos

Photos By: Donnie Babb, Denise Varmatos, Lenny Thompson, Ron McKinnis, E-Rod, Chris Gosda, Dan Davis