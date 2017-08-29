Import Face Off 2016

Import Face Off 2016 was held on a beautiful, chilly October 23, 2016 held on the Route 66 Raceway in Joilet, IL. IFO had vehicles with many various brands, styles, and themes but the show was jam packed with something for everyone including racing, car show, and sound competition. This year, something new was introduced to the car show and the crowd was loving it: Midget wrestling. Between races, spectators were seen at the ring for the wrestling matches, cheering on who they felt should win!

Along with the midget racing and car show, Import Face Off 2016 had multiple events going on at the track. A wide variety of vehicles, from your basic street car to a turbo diesel dragster, came in through their chosen classes to be judged. It was a hard choice for those who were judging the vehicles that came through, but most will agree that Import Face Off judges made amazing choices!

Some vehicles were at the track not only for judging, but for drag racing. Those who participate in drag racing and won would be given cash or prizes. Import Face Off 2016 had over $20,000 in cash and prizes, who wouldn’t want to try and win that? At the same track of judging and drag racing, was the sound competition that many cannot wait for! People put in a lot of time and money to make sure that when they come to Import Face Off, they are seen as number one in the sound competition.

Import Face Off has already come out once to Joilet in 2017 and are planning to come back out in October. Check out their website for more information!

Photos by: Chris Gosda