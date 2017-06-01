Import Face-Off St. Louis 2016

Import Face-Off 2016 was held at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois on September 18, 2016. The show brought in a huge crowd this year with a 1/4 miles drag racing, stereo crank it up contest, open drift, burnout contest, and the newest addition: midget wrestling. With 100-200 show cars, several drifters, imports and domestics; this show has a little bit of everything for any type of enthusiast!

Import Face-Off 2016 may make you think that the show is for imports only, but they do welcome domestics and even run test and tune on the track! Import Face-Off 2016 was a one of a kind show this year and is one that you don’t want to miss anymore of! They have their website up and running with information for their up and coming show along with a gallery of previous shows and where their show will be heading next!

Photos by: Chris Gosda