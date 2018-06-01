Import Face Off St. Louis

Import Face Off St. Louis was held in Madison, IL at the Gateway Speedway on September 17, 2017. It was another great year for this show as the day was action packed and full of the coolest rides around! Although this show is only one day, they make sure it is full of events, entertainment, and family fun for all to enjoy.

A couple hundred show vehicles attended from all styles and makes and models. There were dozens of cars sliding around the drift lot and competitors and test and tune participants laying down fast times on the drag strip! Import Face Off St. Louis was full of entertainment such as the burnout contest, DJs playing music, and the models walking around and posing with fantastic rides!

Spectators were entertained all day with the drifting loft with only breaks to change up the layout but this was something that everyone stopped by to see at least once. The show had a bit of everything for everyone including basic wheels and lowered to a full carbon fiber Nissan Z. Whatever you were into, there was something that would catch your eye. Drag Racing was also happening at Import Face Off from your basic street cars to fully built monsters laying down in 9 seconds!

If you are looking for a show that is full of fun for the entire family, then you’ll want to make sure you add Import Face Off St. Louis to your list of car shows!

Photos by: Chris Gosda