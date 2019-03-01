Indianapolis 4 Wheel Jamboree 2018 was held at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana from August 14-16, 2018. If you haven’t attended this show before, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out on the 2019 show!

Indianapolis 4 Wheel Jamboree 2018 is geared toward the truck, jeep, and off-road enthusiasts. This show brings in fans from all across the country, entertaining fans with a 4×4 playground! Whether you like to drive it, race it, or show it off, if you own a 4×4 this is where you want to be!

Bringing in more than just the amazing 4×4, you can also expect cruising, tough truck, mud bogs, burnout contest, Miss 4 Wheel Jamboree contest, NMRO Mud Drag, and one feature that many people look forward to: SEMA Young Guns Battle of the Builders.

Young Guns Battle of the Builders was created two years ago and allows anyone under the age of 27 years old and built their 4×4 primarily on their own to win an expense-paid trip to SEMA to compete in the national Battle of the Builders.

Wanting more information on Indianapolis 4 Wheel Jamboree? Check out their website!

Photos by: Dan Davis