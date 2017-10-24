Indianapolis World of Wheels 2017

Indianapolis World of Wheels 2017 was held on February 10-12 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN. The show had many celebrities show up this year such as Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat from the Dukes of Hazzard. Peyton List from the Disney Channel series Jessie was also there for all the children who attended to get pictures and autographs!

People from all around came to attend Indianapolis World of Wheels 2017 for some of Americas finest hot rods, customs, trucks, and motorcycles that were attending! The show definitely topped off last years show with all the custom rides and bikes that came and spectators were loving it!

This year we were able to catch some live coverage for all of our fans. Our Chief Editor, Double D, went out and about the show to get a whole hour of some up close and person footage of the vehicles that were at the show, be sure to check it out!

With many vehicles of all sorts at the show, you were bound to find something that would spark your interests. Along with the vehicles, there were also many mini events going on inside of the show such as Art Adams performing, Auctions, celebrities, activities and games for children, and more!

Indianapolis World of Wheels 2017 is already planning for their next show in 2018 and in many more states in the US. Make sure you and your ride attend one that is coming near you, you won’t regret it!

Photos by: Lenny Thompson