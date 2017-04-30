Indy 4 Wheel Jamboree 2016

Indy 4 Wheel Jamboree 2016 presented by Family Events was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN from September 16 to September 18, 2016. The show is full of events for all kinds of trucks that attend such as mud truck competitions, parked trucks for inspection and show, and a maze of routes for trucks owners to cruise and show off their ride. This year seven of the nations fastest and most destructive monster trucks were on hand to settle titles along with an old rivalry returning to the monster truck competition, Vinny Venom. For those who werent interested in seeing the monster trucks compete, there was a display-only area .

When the monster trucks were not racing, many people came around to see the other events such as the UTV Side by Side Shootout, burnout contest, Dick Cepek Show and Shine, and much more! With all the events available for the adults, Indy 4 Wheel Jamboree 2016 made sure that had a new and improved family fun zone for all the younger crowd to go and have some fun while taking a break from seeing some of their favorite rides.

Indy 4 wheel Jamboree 2016 has their website up and running with results from last years show and information for the upcoming 2017 shows!

Interested in more show coverage from Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous content from shows all around the United States.

Photos by: Ryan Hartley