Indy 4×4 Jamboree 2017

Indy 4×4 Jamboree 2017 was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN from September 14 to September 17, 2018. The show is full of events for all kinds of trucks that attend such as mud truck competitions, parked trucks for inspection and show, and a maze of routes for trucks owners to cruise and show off their ride. With a never ending line of cars cruising the midway all day and many more parked on display, it will take you all 4 days to see all of the rides there!

People come from areas all around Indiana to see what Indy 4×4 Jamboree 2017 was all about. No matter what many came across, it seemed like all of the vehicles that attend were all unique in their own way. For those who were more interested in looking at the rides in action than on display, this show was full of events! There was a Lawn Mower Race, Tire burnout competition, sled pulling invitational, shopping at the Performance Marketplace, monster truck racing, monster truck rides, giveaways, vendors, a new and improve family fun zone, and much more to make sure that everyone that attends has more than enough things to enjoy!

Attendees of Indy 4×4 Jamboree 2017 were seen checking out all the rides and asking questions to take back home for their own. If you are looking for a big event to attend that will blow you away, this one is for you. We continue to attend each year and come back amazed and all the rides we saw!

Want to see more out of this world 4x4s? Dont miss out on the previous years of Indy 4×4 Jamboree coverage!

Looking for more information about Indy 4×4 Wheel Jamboree 2017? Check out their website with information on the 2018 show!

Photos by: Dan Davis