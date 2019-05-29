Iron Invasion 2018

Iron Invasion 2018 was held on October 6th, 2018 in Woodstock, IL. When a show says “Rain or Shine,” this show made the perfect example! Mother Nature was not on Iron Invasions side as there were random down pours, muddy spots, and flooded areas of the ground. But that wasn’t enough to stop people from bringing their cars and coming to hang out!

Spectators, attendees, and vendors filled the venue, excited to see what owners did to make their ride unique and see what the vendors brought into the show! Swap Meet area, pinstriping, clothing, car parts, and everything in between were brought to the show! Along with the buildings full of vendors and barn areas for the swap meet, you also had the main stage with some of the best bands around and they were rocking all day long! Another great thing? The beer vendors weren’t too far from the live entertainment!

One of our favorite things about some shows, is the Pin-Up Contest! Iron Invasion 2018 was FULL of beautiful women walking around dressed in Pin-Up waiting to compete and see who would be pronounced winner! All of the ladies that competed were STUNNING, congratulations!

Iron Invasion is known for being a traditional Hot Rod and Custom Show. That means that no billet and digital gauges are allowed in/on the vehicle in order for it to be considered for any awards. Any rides that were 1964 and older were allowed to be stock and would be parked in the Show Area. Any other rides would be put in the area known as Friends Area. Those rides ranged from Streets Rods, Muscle Cars, New Camaros/Mustangs, and more. Both areas were full of spectators and amazing rides!

Photos by: Chris Gosda