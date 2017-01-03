Happy New Year! January 2017 marks our 18th straight year of bringing you nonstop event coverage and amazing custom vehicle features from across the globe. For the January 2017 issue we have continued this amazing journey with the beautiful Gauge Girl Mireika Edwards posing on an amazing Chevy from the SEMA show. Make sure not to Miss her Gauge Girl Interview and get an up-close look at her in a few different outfits.

For feature vehicles this month we Have Justin Adams and his Supercharged 2012 Camaro RS/SS. This Camaro is so mild looking but packing massive power and so cool we had to grab photos for our readers. The next feature this month is an immaculate 1969 VW convertible owned by Bruce Paul. This full restoration features so many clean modifications such as dual carbs, Msd ignition, etc.. Do not miss this one! To wrap up features this month we arch up with Jay Jancetic and his 2009 Nissan 370z. Jay’s inspiration on this build was to have the highest documented WHP 370’s in the country. Just one look at the work that was put into this Nissan and it is easy to see that this goal was a reality!

Show coverage this month we jump all over the great USA. We start in Portland, OR with Ron McKinnis for the 60th Anniversary Portland Road Show on March 18-20, 2016. After looking though this show coverage it is easy to see that Portland has some of the most amazing custom builds in the county. Next show for the January 2017 Issue we travel with Chris Gosda to Milwaukee, WI for the Brewhaus Car Show on July 23, 2016. Held at the Brown Bottle – Schlitz Park and with a name like Brewhaus you know this day was all about custom cars and Beer! Designated Drives Recommended! For the next show in coverage we travel to Northern Ohio with Des Gower and Check out Dropt-N-Destroyed on the weekend of May 28-29, 2016. A few years ago they moved this show to the Ohio State Reformatory and it is an amazing location for an event. Super cool backdrop for the weekend and if you are up to it you can take a ghost tour all night! To wrap up show coverage for the New Year kick off issue we catch up with Editor Double D at the meca of all street rod show. The 19th annual PPG Good Guys Columbus car show. If you are a serious car enthusiasts this show is a must for your bucket list. Over 7000 custom cars and more vendors then you can visit in a weekend time. This coverage is just a small taste of the amazing collection of cars that attend. Do not miss it.

That wraps up this issue and the start of 2017! Make sure to stay tuned to our Facebook and Instagram pages as we will continue to smash the gas and bring you the best automotive coverage anywhere!