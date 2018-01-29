Lay’d Out at the Park 2017

Lay’d Out at the Park 2017 was held from April 7 through April 9, 2017 at the Cherokee Park in Morristown, Tennessee. With over 600 show entries and a packed park full of spectators, this show was a huge success! From dueling demos to all out SPL runs, this show had something for everyone.

The show started off with a pre-party of Friday night held at the C.C. Belle’s store where pizza and music drew in the crowds. People everywhere were seen enjoying themselves and talking about their rides and what they were expected to do next. This show always has a very family-like feel to it and is one of the reason we continue to attend!

Saturday morning the vehicles were hot and the drinks were cold! MECA joined the show this year and brought in a major crowd of car audio enthusiasts to join the fun at Lay’d Out at the Park 2017. The MECA Competition this year was amazing, loud bass could be heard from across the park and farther on!

With tons of classes and awards that were given away at Lay’d Out at the Park 2017, Benny Broyle’s amazing Volkswagen took home the Best Car Award. This ride is out of this world with a completely custom interior and rocking body work, Broyle’s deserved this award! Congratulations Benny!

Make sure to attend 2018 show this year, whether your ride is completely finished or barely started, Lay’d Out at the Park 2017 welcomes all! You wont regret making the drive out there for this amazing show.

Photos by: Logan Wade