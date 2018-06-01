Lay’d Out at the Park 2018

Lay’d Out at the Park 2018 was held in Morristown, TN from April 6-8, 2018. The weather may have been bad this year but the show went on and didn’t disappoint!

This year the show was hosted by Owings Vinyl Graphics and Metal Art and they put on one hell of a show! Saturday was full of audio competitors that gathered together for the 2X MECA event. Booming stereos could be heard all throughout the park, it was a hard choice for a winner! The night ended with a Neon/LED competition and club games. Saturday was a fun filled day and night that we wont forget!

All the rides that attended were AMAZING ranging from bagged, to static, and lifted. When it came time for awards, we knew that the judges were going to have a hard time picking winners. Best Debut went to Josh Jewell and his beautiful ’52 Chevy and Best Show Car went to Benny Broyles. Many Car Clubs came out to Lay’d Out at the Park 2018 to support to the show but Severed Ties took home the big King of Clubs award. Congratulations to all!

With all of the awards given out, the show was a wrap. Its always a good time to come out to Lay’d Out at the Park, they never seem to disappoint. Whether rain or shine, they make sure that everyone who attends has an amazing time and owners get to show off their passion for the lifestyle. If you are looking for a car show to head over to and show of your ride, this is one you will want to add to the books!

Photos by: Logan Wade and Darlene