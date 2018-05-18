LED Garage Lights vs Fluorescent

Fluorescent light has been there for so many years, and the majority of the house still uses it. However, the introduction of LED light is drastically reducing the use of fluorescent, as more families prefer the former to the latter.

This is because of some of the stipulated reasons as to why LED is the in thing and people should embrace it:

1.Heat

Unlike LED, fluorescent uses the traditional method light generation through heat. This is as opposed to LED, which makes uses its energy to produce light. This has led to people preferring LED as opposed to fluorescent.

2.Direction

You will notice that most fluorescent lights are very bright with reflectors. This can be attributed to the light they produce at 360 degrees and only a small percentage hits the planned target. On the other hand, LED emits light at a 110-degree outline, therefore, making it efficient.

3.End of life

When a fluorescent bulb approaches the end of its life, what you will have is a blackout. Fluorescent bulbs can go off at any point, therefore, inconveniencing you. On the other hand, LED sends signals that it is about to reach its end of life. The bulb will start to deem but at the same time provide you with light.

4.Mercury

With LED, no mercury is involved. This means that it is environmentally, friendly thereby keeping the people around safe. On the other hand, fluorescent lighting emits a lot of toxic mercury when deposited that end up affecting the environment negatively daily. This explains why at the moment, LED is preferred to fluorescent.

5.Air conditioning

In most buildings in this era, air-conditioning is very necessary. LED is preferable because it generates less heat, therefore making the work of an air conditioner lighter. When your air conditioner does not have a lot of work to do, you end up saving some cash because it uses less energy.

6.Light

As aforementioned, LED light bulbs focus their light at an angle of 110 degrees. This makes it easier to focus the light on the area where it is needed. On the other hand, fluorescent focuses on lighting the whole area of the room that is 360 degrees. This means the bulb focuses on lighting everywhere, including the unneeded areas.

7.Efficiency

LED Bulbs are said to be 30% more efficient than fluorescent. This is because they use less wattage. It uses 22 watts, as compared to fluorescent, which uses 28 watts thereby making it energy saving at the same time. What is more is that LED produces more light using the same low wattage. This explains why using led garage lights in regions where a lot of light is needed is a wise idea.

8.Non-visible Spectrum(UV)

The LED does not produce any UV. It is understood that fluorescents are not preferred in signage because the light causes colors to fade in fabrics, signage, and is the principal reason for eye straining and eye exhaustion.

It is clear that the preferred source of light is LED. Despite the fact that Fluorescent light has been there for ages it does not mean that it is the best. You have to evolve and go with a better source of energy with same or improved efficiency. Cost is also another factor to consider.