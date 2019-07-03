Legacy Classic Trucks Debuts A MONSTER 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Crew Cab

Winslow Bent, who is the founder of Legacy Classic Trucks, introduced this 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Crew Cab. These Power Wagons all started out as two doors with a 9 foot bed, which they transformed into an crew cab with an extended bed!

Running 40 in Toyo Tires, Trail Ready beadlocks, suicide doors, side steps, king coil overs, and so much more! The Toyo Tires that are being used on this 1949 Dodge Power Wagon offer maximum off-road traction, while the Trail Ready Beadlocks allow the Toyos to be at an extremely low pressure to increase off-road traction.

Under the hood, they are running 12-valve Cummins 5.9L engine along with an oversized Industrial Injection Phatshaft turbo, this ride was made with towing as a high priority! The Drive Train is built to one ton or greater standards with a Dodge 47RH automatic transmission being paired to a bulletproof gear-drive NP205 transfer case.

Wanting to continue on with the tradition of Dodge Power Wagon, they continued on with the big wench on the front, the Warn 12,000. Wanting to try and keep the stock bumper, they went with a custom 1/4 in steel bumper and replicated the original. Also, not wanting to take away too much from the front end of the 1949 Dodge Power Wagon, they kept their lighting package small so they added 2 small ridged lights.

This 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Crew Cab took just under 3,000 hours of work and has been priced at $318,000. Once you get a look at this ride, you won’t mind the price tag!

“We’re very appreciative of Toyo Tires for taking the time to put together this video highlighting our 1949 Dodge Power Wagon,” Bent said. (Legacy Classic Trucks, 2019)

With this ride having so much more to offer, you’ll want to check out the video below to see for yourself just what this Dodge has to offer!

