Legal Terms Simplified: What Is Duty of Reasonable Care

What Is Duty of Reasonable Care and What Role Does It Play in a Car Accident?

Car accidents are frighteningly common events. Fortunately, with so many drivers on the road, most people are only involved in one or two such collisions during their lifetime. When a car crash is serious, then severe injuries may be sustained. The authorities and any attorneys who become involved will try to establish who was “at fault” in the accident.

Sometimes, it is determined that one party alone bears the fault in an accident. At other times, both parties bear some share of the blame. Such considerations may be used to determine whether or not one party owes the other compensation for their injuries and any damages that they suffered.

One of the vital elements of these cases is the duty of care, which also may be referred to as the duty of reasonable care. Understanding more about this duty may make it easier to deal with the aftermath of a car accident .

What Is the Duty of Reasonable Care?

Every driver has a responsibility or duty to operate their car in a safe and lawful manner. This type of behavior prevents accidents and ensures fewer injuries and losses. Part of the duty of reasonable care is obeying all traffic laws, signs and signals. Speeding, running a stop sign or failing to use a turn signal all may demonstrate that a driver is not properly following the duty of reasonable care.

Breaching the Duty of Reasonable Care

When a driver breaches the duty of care, it also may be said that they have been negligent. Being negligent means behaving in a manner that is careless or thoughtless. It is possible for a driver to be negligent by doing something that they should not have done like running a red light. It also is possible to be negligent for failing to do something, such as allowing a pedestrian to have the right of way.

Negligence, or breaching the duty of reasonable care, comes up frequently in car accident cases. Lawyers who outwork their opponents in these matters must be able to show that the at-fault driver did not use care and that this negligence led to the victim’s injuries. This demonstrates that the driver may be held legally liable for the injury they caused.

What Can a Car Accident Attorney Do?

If you have been involved in a traffic accident, then it may be wise to seek legal advice. Your attorney may act as your advocate with your insurance company, the insurer of the other driver and in any civil lawsuit that may arise as a result of the accident. Whether you were at fault or the innocent victim, legal counsel can ensure that your rights are protected.

It may be the responsibility of the attorney to demonstrate which driver breached the duty of reasonable care while also proving the other elements that are required to determine fault and negligence in a car accident.

Establishing negligence and fault in a car accident can be a complicated process. Police documentation and witness interviews may assist to bring the events to light, proving who breached the duty of reasonable care and who is therefore responsible for compensating the victim.