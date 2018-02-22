Voice Controlled Air Suspension

LEVEL RIDE AIR SUSPENSION RELEASES HIGH-TECH

ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION CONTROLLER

Wireless, Voice-Control Technology And Cloud-Based Data-Logging Take Pneumatic And Hydraulic Suspensions To A New Level

Level Ride Air Suspension (LRAS) now offers a highly refined way to control popular pneumatic and hydraulic suspension systems. Working with a vehicle’s existing adjustable suspension, LRAS uses an Android-based wireless control unit to change ride height by touch or voice: no more hitting switches. Plus, LRAS stores data from the WiFi-enabled controller in a secure cloud-based server. This permits remote diagnostics and troubleshooting anywhere in the world where a reliable WiFi connection is available.

“The Level Ride Air Suspension system is the culmination of 18 years of industry experience designing, manufacturing and distributing suspension products,” says founder/product engineer James Cloke. Launched in Australia in 1999 as Tubular Suspension Systems, the company originally specialized in retrofitting modern suspension components to older vehicles. James Cloke also served as a government consultant on suspension regulations and safety guidelines in his native country.

LRAS recently relocated to suburban Las Vegas to focus on the North American aftermarket. The company’s mantra is to offer industry-leading, highest-tech control for adjustable suspensions.

Two primary features distinguish the LRAS control system from many others currently on the market: system monitoring and the actual controller unit. For the controller, LRAS uses a stand-alone, Bluetooth-enabled, 5.5-inch touchscreen unit instead of a mobile phone app. This allows a higher level of control and reliability. For failsafe operation, the system senses vehicle battery voltage and automatically goes into sleep mode as required to prevent vehicle and control-unit discharge. (A residual energy buffer is part of the system.)

Further, the LRAS controller uses WiFi to back up vehicle data. This permits online diagnostics and logs performance information to simplify tech support. Also, any future software updates can be downloaded via WiFi.

The 5.5-inch touchscreen controller has the familiarity of a cell phone. It offers both voice-recognition and touch-screen “switches” for adjusting suspension height to a choice of three pre-set levels: Ride daily drive height where car is aligned, Low is for loading and unloading, and Lift to clear speed humps and obstacles.

Unlike many other systems on the market, LRAS sensors monitor both ride height and corner pressure. Pressure monitoring provides corner pressure and tank readings. The height sensors at each corner monitor saved heights. On start-up, LRAS automatically levels the vehicle. (This default setting can be overridden if desired.)

Also, the LRAS height sensors combine with pressure monitoring to provide terrain-sensing, preventing cross-jacking. This aspect overcomes the vehicle from being cross jacked on uneven terrain and is an automatic feature that cannot be disabled.

In addition to the touch-screen controller, the LRAS kit includes an ECU, height and pressure sensors, a Valet/Override switch and all required mounting hardware and wiring harnesses and related components. The kit is currently compatible with many aftermarket air-suspension systems. Popular segments include sport sedans and coupes, street rods, SUVs, street trucks and towing applications that require load leveling. Further, many low rider hydraulic systems are supported, and coverage is expected to be comprehensive by year’s end.

The Level Ride Air Suspension system is backed by a limited 12-month/20,000-mile warranty.

To purchase your Level Ride Air Suspension kit head over to Gauge Store and pick one up!