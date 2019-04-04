Live Coverage from Mid America Truck Show

The Mid America Truck Show was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky from March 28-30, 2019. This show is known as one of the largest annual heavy-duty trucking industry events in the world! Now we know that there are many of you that wanted to attend but sometimes, life gets in the way! Well don’t worry, Editor Dan Davis went out to get the live coverage just for you!

The Mid America Truck Show brings in opportunities for new attendees to explore new products and services, insights into a variety of currently industry issues, along with special events and seminars. Topics for this years show include: “Don’t Overthink Personal Conveyance Time,” “At the Truck Stop, the Doctor Will See You Now,” “Relationships, Communication Key To Keeping Customers,” and many more. This is an amazing opportunity for all in the trucking field, being able to listen in and learn along with asking questions will keep you in the loop!

What kind of show would this be without some music? The Mid America Truck Show also brought in live entertainment from Michael Ray and Runaway June. Michael Ray loves to tell his story through country music. Runaway June is a three-part female harmony group that speak the language of modern women everywhere. Scoring on the Top 25 List making them the first all-female trio group to hit that list in over a decade!

The Mid America Truck Show brought in over 1,020 exhibitors from 45 states and 11 countries. The show also brought in 72,584 attendees from 50 states and 61 countries. Having this many attendees and exhibitors is why Mid America Truck Show is known for helping you improve your career, grow your business, and keep you connected with tens of thousands of industry peers!

Check out the live coverage below and see for yourself what the show is all about!

Live Coverage by: Dan Davis