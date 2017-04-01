LowDown 2016

LowDown 2016 had changed its scenery this year, to the beach! The show was held on July 30 at Beach Barons Car Club in Ocean Park, WA. LowDown 2016 was more than just a car show this year, with family friendly activities, trophies for the Top 50 and special interests, and a cruise going down main street!

With the show now being held at a beach, many of the spectators enjoy looking at the custom rides while also enjoy a day at the beach. For some the sand was tempting, so a few owners went and took their rides out to the sand to play as well! Lowdown 2016 has their facebook page up and running with content from previous shows and information for next years show! Looking for more coverage over Lowdown, we have years of previous content, including Lowdown 2015!

Photos by: Ron McKinnis