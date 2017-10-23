Luxury cars for hire worldwide

Are you planning for a weekend getaway with your fiancee and you need to find something that will make her feel special on your trip? How about you hire a luxury car to travel with. Although women are not too much into cars as compared to men, getting a luxury toy will make her feel special and loved since you went all the way to one of the best cars to drive her with. There are a variety of luxury cars that you can hire for your trip but to make your work easy, here are some of the best cars that you should consider hiring for your getaway.

Luxury cars for hire:

McLaren P1 L

Mclaren is classified as the most expensive car in the world 2017 and is sold at 3.7 million. Mclaren motorsports built the vehicle. Some of the great features that we love on this car include the gold plating that covers the engine bay. The engine is 3.8-liter twin turbo v-s which is combined with three electric motors dispersed and is found between the engine and the back wheels. The horsepower is estimated to be heroic 1000. What makes this car to be unique from the rest is the back modified wings and the front splitter that is enlarged and joined with dive planes hence generating 40 percent increment in downforce. The car is super-fast too.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Veneno Roadster is a classy version of Lamborghini.Some of the outstanding features on this machine are the monocoque made with carbon fiber and is lifted from the LP700-4 Aventador. The top of the car is bolted to a 740-hp, 6.5 liters C 12 and has a seven-speed single clutch. The clutch is ISR automated manual transmission which allows you to change to your preferred mode quite quickly. The carbon fiber on top of the vehicle weighs around 3000 pounds, and the car is driven by a full- all-wheel-drive mode making your trip to be more fun and exciting.

Jaguar F- Type Coupe

This version of Jaguar has all the classy and excellent features that are found in sports cars. Some of these features include dominant performance, unique interior and exterior make and also speed are guaranteed. Purchasing this car will cost you millions of dollars, but you can hire it at a few thousand at a supercar hire company.

Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio

This is the most expensive Ferrari model.Sergio Ferrari features a carbon fiber frame which is handmade weighing 330 pounds. This is a great car to choose if you are traveling with your loved one since it is designed into a two-seat configuration which showcases the open-air concept. Sergio is not built with windows and roof hence making the engine more forceful and fast.

Bugatti Chiron

Chiron is the most expensive Bugatti car model in the world, and it costs 2.6 million. The car is the faster and more advanced as compared to other Bugatti models. So if you are going for a long distance trip, then this is the right choice for you. This is because the engine of Bugatti Chiron has W-168.0 liter and gives an output of 1500 horsepower.

The above are some the luxurious car to consider hiring if you are planning for a special drive. Make sure the vehicle is in excellent condition before you leave the car hire company to avoid unnecessary charges for the damage that did not occur when the car was in your hands and also ensure it has insurance coverage too. Hiring from a well-established company is also vital as you are guaranteed to get the best cars.