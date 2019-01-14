How to Make Your Car More Eco-Friendly

There’s talk of bringing the petrol and diesel ban forward by eight years. With existing plans to have a zero-emission UK by 2040 coming under fire and only a small percentage of motorists making the switch to electric so far, there is plenty to do before any ban can take place.

While the aim is to phase out diesel and petrol motors in the coming years, there are steps you can take in the meantime to make your car more eco-friendly. Here are some ideas to help you think green when you next hit the road.

Improve Fuel Economy

Two checks can easily improve fuel economy. Firstly, regularly assess your tyres. By driving around on under-inflated tyres, you are making your engine work harder to get them moving.

Making sure the tyres are fully inflated means that they will roll more efficiently, plus you’ll need to use less fuel to get them moving and the amount of carbon monoxide released will be reduced.

Secondly, decrease the weight in the car. If the car is weighed down with an excessive amount of unnecessary additions, you’re going to burn more fuel as you travel. Again, burning more fuel means more carbon emissions, so look through what you have stashed in your boot and start removing anything that doesn’t need to be there.

Change Your Driving Style

If you have the need for speed, it’s time to hit the brakes. Aggressively fast driving means more emissions released into the atmosphere and increased fuel top-ups. Slowing down helps with fuel economy and can reduce the cost of fuel overall.

Another habit to break is to avoid letting your car idle. Even if you’re only leaving the engine running for a minute or two, you’re releasing emissions without actually going anywhere.

Cut Back on the Air Con

We’ve just had one of the hottest summers on record. It stands to reason that our main priorities during the sunny season involved keeping as cool and comfortable as possible. However, by limiting your use of your car’s air conditioning, you’re reducing the cost of fuel. This is because air con puts a strain on the electrical system, therefore causing the engine to work harder. This cycle ultimately leads to higher fuel consumption.

Rolling down the windows is an effective alternative, especially if you’re driving around urban areas at under 30mph. Also, practical steps such as parking in shaded spots and adding a shade or reflective foil can help keep your motor cooler when you’re not using it.

Are you making your car more eco-friendly? What top tips do you have for those wanting to reduce fuel emissions?