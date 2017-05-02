See Digital Issue Here!

The May 2017 Gauge Magazine issue is packed full of custom and import vehicles plus car show coverage from all around the US. On the cover this month we have an enormous lifted 2006 Chevy Silverado 2500HD owned by Josh Cyrus. Posing next to Josh’s Chevy is our May 2017 Gauge Girl hottie, Michelle Lynn. Don’t miss out on these two amazing features! Next in line is Justin Mitchells lowered 1989 Toyota Pickup, this is one custom ride you don’t want to miss out on. The next feature vehicles are our VW Duo with a 2011 VW GTI owned by Kenny MacNellis and a 2013 VW GLI Autobahn owned by Matt Reinert. These two unique vehicles are ones that you’ll want to make sure you check out. Last but not least, we have Ryan McCollisters 2004 Infiniti G35 as a feature vehicle for this month. Sporting 18” wheels, custom interior, and a lower than low body, this vehicle is one that you must see! We start our show coverage up in Puyallup, WA for Autogeddon hosted by Twisted Creations, showing off unique and beautiful rides from all around the US. Next we head out to Mounts View, MN for Show Off Showdown hosted by Twisted Koncepts, a show for all ages to come and show off their rides! Next we head to Indianapolis, IN for our 4 Wheel Jamboree hosted by Family Events, if you’re into monster trucks and lifted rides, this show is just for you! Near Indianapolis, we go to Marion, IN for Kroozinationals which holds a pin-up contest, swap meet area, and much more.Lastly, we head on over to Bullhead City, AZ for Endless Summer Take 2, that’s right this show is back in action! It was a blast to be back and with the special events this show had, we will be back for next years show! Head on over and check out the coverage.

