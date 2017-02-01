Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2016

Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2016 was held on May 17-21, 2016 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and sold over 300 vehicles within 2 days with vehicle coming from 17 states. The vehicles were sold with high bids, far exceeding the expectations of the Mecum representatives.

Out of the Top 10 sold at Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis 2016, this 1968 Shelby GT500 Convertible was #6 out of the top 10, and sold for $120,000! The auctions highest seller was a 1965 Shelly GT350 Fastback that had one own for the past 38 years, selling at $305,000! That was definitely a crowd favorite. All together, the top 10 sellers, which were dominated by muscle cars, at Mecum Auto Auction 2016 made almost $1,600,000, all together the show made more than $9.3 million in total sales!

Mecum Indianapolis 2016 – Top Ten Auction Results (sales reflect hammer price)

1. 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster (Lot F124) – $1,100,000 2. 1964 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster (Lot F163) – $1,000,000 3. 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 Fastback (Lot F125) – $500,000 4. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot S129) – $425,000 5. 1972 Ferrari 246 GT Dino (Lot F243) – $310,000 6. 1967 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot F127) – $285,000 7. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F117) – $260,000 8. 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S200) – $260,000 9. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S108) – $240,000 10. 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S154) – $225,000

Looking for more on Mecum Auto Auction? They have auctions at multiple places throughout the United States and information on their website! We have years of previous content for Mecum Auto Auction Indianapolis!

Photos by: Ryan Hartley