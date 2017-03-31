Import Face-Off Indianapolis 2016

Import Face-Off Indianapolis 2016 was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN. The Import Face-Off Indianapolis show was a special one because this was the first time that this show had come to Indiana. While making many stops throughout the US like Chicago, Hebron, and St. Louis, they decided to venture our way, and we hope they will come again! The day was filled with a large crowd to see the SPL sound competition, drag racing on the strip, and drifting down on the circle track. The Import Face-Off Indianapolis 2016 features everything from local cars, out of state cars, bagged vehicles, high and exotics, performance driven cars, and all around builds that were new for the area.

Import Face-Off Indianapolis 2016 is known for being the most innovative import series in the US. Spectators of the Import Face-Off Show spend their day not only enjoying the activities but also the ultimate lifestyle event of the year! The show pays out $250,000 in cash, trophies, and prizes each year, make sure you attend this show at one of its next locations! The M&H Tires Import Face-Off has their website up and running with current information for upcoming shows along with a lot of answers to questions that you may have!