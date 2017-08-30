Mid America Truck Show 2017

The Mid America Truck Show 2017 was held on March 23, 2017 to March 25, 2017 held in the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, KY. The Mid America Trucking Show (MATS) is the largest annual heavy-duty trucking event in the world, sometimes known as the SEMA for the trucking industry. Founded in 1972 and it is the longest running event for the trucking industry. This must see event brings in over 75,000 attendees from all across the world including spectators, owners, and exhibitors. If you are a trucker, then this is one show you absolutely do not want to miss out on.

Those who attended this show experienced all of the newest industry products, take part in hands-on demonstrations, engage with product experts and participate in educational seminars and special events. This event is one that many truckers attend to learn about new and improved things that can assist them with their trucks. Truckers know that it is important to be current in the newest safety protocols and more. That is why this show is so important to those who are truckers!

Ever year those who attend are treat to a concert on the Friday night of MATS. With some of the biggest star performing for all the attendees, this is a fan favorite. Truckers who are looking for seminars, information, fun, and more should attend the Mid America Truck Show!

Interested in learning more about Mid America Truck Show and attending their next show? Their website is full of information including what to expect when attending the next show along with the time and place.

Interested in more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have years of previous content ranging back from the early 2000’s!

Photos by: Double B and BLT